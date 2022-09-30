CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A live gospel concert in Hawkins County will benefit children in the foster care system on October 8.

Foster parent Brad Price joined News Channel 11 Friday to speak about the upcoming event at the Volunteer High School Gymnasium. Concert-goers can expect to hear Southern gospel music performed by the Primitive Quartet from Candler, North Carolina.

The concert starts at 6 p.m. All preferred seating tickets have been sold already, but free bleacher seating is still available.