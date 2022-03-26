SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two mobile homes and two vehicles were destroyed by a fire near Beechwood Hills in Surgoinsville on Saturday, according to Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

The Director of the Hawkins Co. EMA, Jamie Miller said in a Facebook post that some residents were evacuated as a precaution but there were no injuries reported.

  • Courtesy Hawkins Co. EMA
  • Courtesy Hawkins Co. EMA
  • Courtesy Hawkins Co. EMA
  • Courtesy Hawkins Co. EMA

Miller says the EMA was called to assist in the situation along with multiple Hawkins Co. fire departments, the Tennessee Division of Forestry, and others.