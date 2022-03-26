SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two mobile homes and two vehicles were destroyed by a fire near Beechwood Hills in Surgoinsville on Saturday, according to Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

The Director of the Hawkins Co. EMA, Jamie Miller said in a Facebook post that some residents were evacuated as a precaution but there were no injuries reported.

Courtesy Hawkins Co. EMA

Miller says the EMA was called to assist in the situation along with multiple Hawkins Co. fire departments, the Tennessee Division of Forestry, and others.