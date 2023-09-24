ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County dispatcher named Suzanne Paxton received a “Stork Award” for her work in helping a woman deliver a baby—over the phone.

A release from the Hawkins County Emergency Communications District said Paxton received the call and jumped into action on Aug. 16 at around 5:23 a.m. A woman on the other end of her phone call was in active labor, and a family member who was alerted had yet to arrive.

Paxton quickly processed the call and dispatched EMS to the woman’s home. After that, the release said Paxton provided medical instruction to the woman while reassuring her, and seven minutes later, a baby girl was born.

Once EMS arrived, the mother and baby were transported to a nearby hospital.

Hawkins County EMS Director Lynn Campbell stated the following about Paxton’s work: