ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Nine out of 16 eligible schools in the Hawkins County School District received D-letter grades in the inaugural year of Tennessee’s school letter grades rating system, but Director of Schools Matt Hixson said those grades aren’t an accurate reflection of his district.

“I would give us an average of probably a C+ to a B-,” Hixson told News Channel 11. “What’s reflective in this letter grades is geared toward a C-/D, and that does not make us happy. “

Fifty percent of each school’s grade is calculated based on spring TCAP scores, something Hixson said puts too much weight on a handful of tests given over about a week, rather than a student’s performance across the whole year.

“We think a lot of the data that we’re we’re looking at, again, doesn’t correlate to what we’re seeing throughout the school year as their growth is concerned,” said Hixson. “It’s not uncommon for as high as a third of our students to score in the 70s and 80s throughout the school year and drop 30 to 60 points on the TCAP.”

Hixson said he is talking with state lawmakers about including data from benchmark tests throughout the year in next year’s criteria, so students’ performance across the year rather than on one day is considered in the assessment.

Also contributing to the low grades, said Hixson, is the high number of students missing 10% or more days of school.

“We have we struggled with attendance coming out of the 21-22 school year, coming out of COVID,” said Hixson. “From that point on, our chronic absenteeism has been through the roof to the tune of nearly 30%. We’re dealing with about 25% last year.”

Regardless of whether or not criteria are revised before next year’s grades—Hixson said the district is increasing parent communication regarding attendance and is emphasizing the importance of students showing up to school.

“We’re working a lot of a lot of angles from attendance to taking that test [TCAPS] seriously, incorporating that as part of their grade that they earn in each course,” said Hixson.