Hawkins Co. changes Clinch School schedule due to delay of work on SR 66 & SR 70

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A schedule change is on the way for one Hawkins County school.

The Hawkins County School System announced via social media that the Board of Education has approved a 4-day school week, Monday through Thursday, for Clinch School.

This is due to delay of road work to open State Route 66 and State Route 70 following mudslides from months ago.

Hawkins County Schools say the new schedule will start Monday, Sept. 9, and will be kept until one of the roads is open for use.

The system posted the following message to Facebook.

“School Hours will be from 7:30-3:45. Doors will open at 7:10. Breakfast will be served from 7:10-7:30. Students will be considered tardy if they arrive after 7:30.

Classroom teachers will send home their individual schedule that include lunch, related arts and RTI times.

Morning bus riders will be picked up approximately 5 minutes earlier in the morning. Afternoon bus riders will depart Clinch school at approximately 3:50 pm.”