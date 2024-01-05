HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A lawsuit that alleged a former Church Hill Middle School student was subjected to racial bullying ignored by school officials has been settled.

According to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court in Greeneville, an order was granted Thursday approving joint motions to settle the lawsuit between the minor’s mother and the Hawkins County Board of Education.

A court hearing was held Wednesday to determine whether the parties’ settlement was reasonable and appropriate.

As part of the settlement, the school board will pay $110,000 to the court.

Of that total, $50,180.88 will be disbursed to the plaintiff’s attorney for fees and expenses. The remaining $59,819.12 will be deposited into an “interest-bearing account to be disbursed solely for the educational needs” of the minor.

The case was ordered to be closed by a U.S. district judge.

The now-settled lawsuit, initially filed in May 2022 before later being amended the next year, alleged that a former eighth-grade, biracial student at Church Hill Middle was verbally harassed and physically assaulted at the school by his peers in 2021, due to his race. According to the lawsuit’s claims, the minor was referred to by multiple racial slurs and shoved and slapped by peers while those words were used.

It also claimed that while the minor (identified as “K.R.” in the suit) was punished for an altercation between himself and a white student who allegedly struck and taunted him with slurs, the white student was not held to the same consequences.

The mother had alleged the school board members “tolerated, condoned, and were deliberately indifferent to the pattern of racial harassment” suffered by her son.

The school board denied the allegations of tolerating the behavior in its documented response to the suit in 2022.