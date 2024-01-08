HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County Schools’ insurer has settled a federal lawsuit against the system, but the schools’ superintendent released a statement Monday saying he believes school employees reacted properly to the alleged racial bullying that prompted the suit.

Last week, a lawsuit alleging a minor at Church Hill Middle School was the victim of racially-based bullying that was largely ignored was settled. The settlement ordered the Hawkins County Board of Education to pay $110,000 to the court, with nearly $60,000 being put into an account for the minor’s educational needs.

Matt Hixson, superintendent of Hawkins County Schools, provided a statement to News Channel 11 on Monday regarding the settlement. In his statement, Hixson said the school board still “strongly denies” that district employees were deliberately indifferent to any of the alleged harassment central to the lawsuit.

Hixson went on to say that the school board is still of the opinion its employees acted in the proper manner, which is why the board initially made a motion to dismiss the lawsuit’s claims.

According to Hixson, the school board’s insurance carrier had the authority to settle the case and did so.

In the statement, Hixson said the Hawkins County Board of Education is still committed to responding appropriately to any racial harassment or bullying within the school system. The full statement can be read below:

“The Hawkins County Board of Education (“The Board”) strongly denies its employees were deliberately indifferent to any events of alleged harassment. To the contrary, the Board believes its employees acted properly and professionally when responding to such claims, which is why the Board previously filed a Motion for Summary Judgment to dismiss this case and all its claims. (The redacted version of the Board’s Motion and its supporting documents are available to the public, and can be viewed in documents 35 through 37-5 within the Court’s online file.) Nonetheless, the Board’s insurance carrier possessed the authority to settle this case, and it was the carrier who elected to do so. To that end, it is also important to note the carrier paid those settlement funds into the Court as directed by its Order approving settlement. No matter what happened with this case though, the Board continues to remain committed to taking appropriate action to attempt to prevent all forms of racial harassment, as well as any type of harassment or bullying. With that, the Board encourages parents and guardians to partner with the school system in addressing these problems by discussing such issues with their children, while also always encouraging them to treat other students with kindness and to report any instances of harassment to school administrators.” Matt Hixson, Hawkins County Schools Superintendent

The now-settled lawsuit claimed an eighth-grade biracial student was verbally harassed, physically assaulted and disproportionally punished after an altercation based on his race. The lawsuit, filed by the minor’s mother, also claimed school board members tolerated or were indifferent to the harassment.

The school board denied those claims after the lawsuit’s 2022 filing.