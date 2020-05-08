Hawkins BOE approves measure that could close Keplar, McPheeters Bend schools

News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County school leaders have approved a measure that could lead to the closure of Keplar and McPheeters Bend elementary schools.

The Board of Education voted 6-1 Thursday night to close the two schools at the end of the 2020-2021 school year if student enrollment numbers do not rise to current BEP funding requirements, according to BOE Chair Chris Christian.

The measure also requests a study on bussing and zoning.

The proposal now goes to the Hawkins County Commission for consideration.

