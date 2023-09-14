VIRGINIA (WJHL) — Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA), Chair of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, announced on Thursday he will hold a hearing regarding the deadly wildfires in Maui.

“It is imperative that we understand all of the facts surrounding the devastating events that took place in Maui this past August and what role, if any, electric infrastructure played,” Griffith said. “I look forward to hearing from our witnesses and hopefully understanding more about what led to these deadly fires.”

The following people are expected to testify, a release from Griffith stated.

Shelee Kimura President and CEO of Hawaiian Electric

Leodoloff R. Asuncion Jr. Chairman of Hawaii Public Utilities Commission

Mark B. Glick Chief Energy Officer, Hawai’i State Energy Office.



The hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.

In August, the town of Lahaina, Hawaii was destroyed by a series of wildfires that killed over 100 people.