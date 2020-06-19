Having implemented spending restrictions ETSU awaits state budget specifics

Currently, East Tennessee State University is preparing for cuts of about $12.8 million — about 5.6 percent of the university’s fiscal 2020 general and education budget.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Forewarned is forearmed, and East Tennessee State University (ETSU) leaders have worked for weeks on ways to curtail spending ahead of expected major budget cuts and enrollment declines.

Restrictions include but aren’t limited to — for now — hiring of full-time staff unless they’re deemed essential by high-level management. This includes replacement positions. Hiring of adjunct and temporary faculty and staff will also be “highly restricted.”

In the wee hours of Friday, Tennessee’s General Assembly passed a final bare bones budget.

“We do not have specific information at this time regarding the implications for ETSU’s budget,” spokesman Joe Smith said in an email. “The university is awaiting further guidance from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. As more direction becomes available we will provide updates to the campus.”

A June 10 email update from ETSU President Brian Noland provided by Smith Friday sheds some light into the kind of year that lies ahead.

At that point, Noland wrote, “leaders have begun to identify nearly $12.8 million in required budget reductions for the 2020-21 academic year beginning on July 1.”

ETSU records show the current academic year had a $247.9 million “education and general” revenue budget in October, including a $71.3 state appropriation and $156.7 million in tuition and fees. The projected $254.4 million education and general expense budget included $118.7 million for instruction.

A $12.8 million reduction in expenses, if implemented, would represent a decrease of about 5.6 percent of last fall’s projected revenues from the state and tuition/fees combined.

The email noted that ETSU was immediately implementing a half-dozen general belt-tightening measures. The full-time hiring suspension and adjunct hiring restriction do not apply to jobs necessary for accreditation requirements or essential program delivery.

In addition to those changes, others include:

A travel suspension. Any approved travel would have to include justification that it supports accreditation, tenure activities or essential program delivery and be approved by a dean or vice president.

Suspension or new stipend requests. Exceptions must have approval from dean, provost and president and be accompanied by justification that they change that employee’s role complexity.

Suspension of renovation projects and furniture purchases for new locally funded projects.

Curtailment of new contracts and consulting agreements, with multi-year contracts (presumably existing ones) subject to review and approval at the vice presidential level.

The recommendations come from a “strategic operations workgroup” that is continuing its work, Noland said. In his email, he noted that higher education is facing challenges nationwide.

“The measures outlined above are being taken to help ensure that East Tennessee State University can continue to achieve its mission to improve the quality of life for the people of this region through teaching, research, and service,” Noland wrote.

He wrote that this isn’t ETSU’s first encounter with challenging times, “and I know that together we will succeed through the uncertainties we are facing today.”