Haven of Mercy temporarily closed, residents evacuated ‘due to multiple life safety code violations’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the City of Johnson City announced Friday evening that the Haven of Mercy, located at 123 W. Millard St., is temporarily closed “due to multiple life safety code violations.”

In a release, officials said in part, “The closure of the building, which houses Haven of Mercy, requires the evacuation of approximately 70 tenants currently residing on the premises.”

City Attorney Sunny Sandos said in part, “The members of the BDSR did not take this action lightly but were compelled to issue the order to protect the lives and safety of the people who reside in the building as well as the first responders who may be called to the property in the event of a medical, fire or police emergency.”

There was a presentation Thursday night that included testimony from “multiple City employees detailing fire and building code violations,” according to the release.