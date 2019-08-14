Haven of Mercy seeking food items donations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One local non-profit is asking for help to service people in need.

The Haven of Mercy in Johnson City tells us they feed around 130 people at the facility three meals a day.

They say they haven’t had any meat donations in a couple of weeks, and they are running low on canned food for food boxes.

Along with the 130, they also serve around 100 people who come in during the evening hours.

“We give out about 40 food boxes every day, and that’s been a toughie because people complain when they haven’t got any meat in them. Even fish we haven’t had. We had some chicken but not a lot of that either, so it’s been a bit lean,” said pastor and Haven of Mercy Ministries CEO Grant Rockley.

To make a donation, you can visit their main shelter on West Millard Street or call 423-929-0616.