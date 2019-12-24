Haven of Mercy prepares for annual Christmas Day meal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Haven of Mercy Ministries in Johnson City is preparing to host its 42nd annual Christmas Day meal.

The shelter is expecting more than 4,000 guests this year. Even Santa Claus himself is expected to show up.

“We expect a lot of kids because we’re going to have Santa Clause here,” said Pastor and CEO Grant Rockley. “We’ve done a lot of work on raising toys for all ages up to teenagers.”

The menu will include turkey, ham, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, and more.

The meal will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Haven of Mercy’s dining facility is located at 123 W. Millard Street in Johnson City.