Haven of Mercy Ministries hosts 42nd annual Thanksgiving Day meal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Haven of Mercy Ministries fed over 4,000 people Thanksgiving meals this Thursday, including the Unicoi County Jail.

The menu included turkey, ham, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, deviled eggs, rolls, desserts, and all the trimmings.

“Over 40 years, we’ve made a lot of friends and they’re all here today and that’s a good thing,” said Haven of Mercy Ministries CEO Pastor Grant Rockley. “We get to say and we get to give them a hug, tell ’em we love them, and we’re also able to re-establish – this is home to so many.”

Over 4,000 guests were expected to join in on the festive meal.

“This is a real rough ministry because we deal with the last stop on the train, if you will,” Rickley said. “It’s gratifying to see so many people come out and support us, help us. we get to see so many blessed. so many don’t have and it’s great that we can fill that need.”

Haven of Mercy Ministries Homeless Shelter and Community Outreach is located at 123 W. Millard Street.