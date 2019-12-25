Haven of Mercy feeds thousands during 42nd Christmas dinner

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Haven of Mercy in Johnson City served its 42nd Christmas day feast.

Volunteers also brought meals to inmates at the Unicoi County Jail and more than 200 others who couldn’t come to the ministry on Wednesday.

“We serve usually up to 4 to 5 thousand people in this little tiny little space and it’s total chaos but we have a good time and it’s important because it lets the public know what we do,” said Haven of Mercy Pastor and CEO Grant Rockley. “We get to see so many lives touched and changed here and it’s incredible and it’s miraculous. We see the Lord every day here.”

The 42nd Annual Haven of Mercy Christmas Day Meal is about to begin. They’re expecting more than 4 thousand guests this year. pic.twitter.com/9Deq2XlDnR — Jackie DeFusco WJHL (@JackieWjhl) December 25, 2019

Rockley said about one hundred volunteers helped prepare and serve the food. He said it took about a week to cook everything.

Children young and old also got to pick from thousands of donated presents.