JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Haven of Mercy Ministries in Johnson City held their annual free Thanksgiving meal for the community on Thursday. They served and delivered food to over 3,000 people.

The Haven of Mercy has been serving this meal for nearly 50 years.

“It gives us a chance to reacquaint ourselves with many people that we’ve helped over the years,” Grant Rockley, Haven of Mercy Ministries Pastor and CEO, said. “A lot of the homeless, a lot of the hungry and a lot of those that are out on the streets come in and get a good meal. Turkey, ham, the whole fixings.”

Rockley says volunteers started cooking and preparing for the meal around five days before Thanksgiving.

“We’re delivering meals to shut-ins, to some of the apartment blocks,” Rockley said. “We sent about a hundred meals down to the Unicoi jail. So, we’re blessing a lot of people today.”

They even had smoker grills outside of the building that were keeping pans of food warm.

“Today’s been very challenging, but it’s been very rewarding because today is Thanksgiving, it’s the day that the Lord has made,” Thomas Harper, Haven of Mercy Kitchen Manager, said.

Harper said it was a very busy, but also productive day.

“We’re going to be dealing with a lot of homeless people, and this is going to be one of the best meals they will get all year,” Harper said. “So, we make it our business to put a very hot meal in front of their face and give them fellowship and a warm smile.”

Harper said that any time you can put a smile on a person’s face, it’s a good day.

“The people behind the scenes been amazing,” Harper said. “I mean, we couldn’t done it without them. So, we’re thankful that we have so many volunteers that come out.”

Rockley said both the annual Thanksgiving and Christmas meals the non-profit have every year are their biggest community events.

“We get to hug and have joy and a happy time,” Rockley said. “And it’s a blessing, it’s a real blessing.”

The Haven of Mercy Ministries are planning to feed thousands again on Christmas Day.