JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of many things to be thankful for this year includes a community that gives back, and for Haven of Mercy Ministries, giving back is not at all uncommon.

The organization has served warm food for those who are hungry, provided shelter for those experiencing homelessness and gifted goodies and necessities to those in need during the Christmas season for over 30 years.

This Thanksgiving, Haven of Mercy plans to continue a tradition that sees that thousands of people receive a hot and hearty meal at absolutely no cost.

Haven of Mercy officials told News Channel 11 that volunteers will begin dishing out food at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. The nonprofit expects to feed between 3-4,000 people.

To receive a free Thanksgiving meal, visit Haven of Mercy on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. The site is located at 123 W. Millard St. in downtown Johnson City. For more information, call 423-929-0616.

News Channel 11 will have more details on this community event as we obtain them.