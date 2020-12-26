Haven of Mercy continues Christmas Day meal with changes due to pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The pandemic has changed several things about this year and has forced people to change the way they do things, but those at Haven of Mercy in Johnson City were still able to help those in need this Christmas.

The show went on Christmas Day with 3,000 meals being prepared for those who need them.

However, because of the pandemic this year, to-go boxes were offered instead and were loaded with turkey, ham, and all the fixings.

Their dining room was still open but with limited seating, masks required, and temperature checks. Grant Rockley with Haven of Mercy told News Channel 11 that while this year was hard, the support from the public helped get them through.

“I’ve never seen such an outpouring of support as we’ve had. People stopping by with clothes, gloves, and hats, goodness knows what else. Blankets, a lot of blankets,” said Pastor & CEO at Haven of Mercy, Grant Rockley,

Christmas toy bags were also given to children under 14 who came to the Haven of Mercy on Christmas Day.