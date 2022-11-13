KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Farmer’s Market was filled with over 50 vendors on Sunday for the ‘Have Yourself a Handmade Little Christmas’ event hosted by Tennesotan Handmade.

Plenty of shoppers came out to the event looking for one-of-a-kind gifts, all while supporting small businesses from the area.

“These are all local vendors from the Tri-Cities area for the most part, and everyone’s got handmade items. We don’t have any re-sellers or anything like that in here. These people do this for a main business, as a hobby in different ways, and it’s Christmas time so they’re out here getting everybody to buy Christmas presents,” said Char Stoks with Tennesotan Handmade.

Vendors were stocked with decorations, clothing, candles and even Christmas essentials like ornaments and wreaths.