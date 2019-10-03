Haunted Holler to hold special needs night on Friday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – An area haunted attraction wants to make sure local special needs children get a chance to enjoy some Halloween-themed fun.

Haunted Holler has partnered with Tri-Cities Champions to host Special Needs Night this Friday, October 4. The night is reserved for special needs children, who can get in free.

The attraction includes a haunted house and a “zombie paintball ride” where people can shoot at zombies with paintball guns. Kids will also be able to pick a pumpkin from a pumpkin patch to take home.

Haunted Holler officials say things will be a bit tamer than usual on Special Needs Night.

“It will be more fun than it will be a scare factor,” said Tony Rodefer with Haunted Holler. “A couple of years back, we had three kids come up in wheelchairs and we didn’t have anything for them. And it kind of weighed heavy on our hearts. We said ‘we’ve got to do something.'”

More than 50 kids showed up for last year’s Special Needs Night.

Sponsors like Meade Tractor, Toyota of Bristol, and others will cover certain costs like paying actors.

Special Needs Night at Haunted Holler will get underway at 6 p.m. this Friday. It is located at 15128 Lee Highway in Bristol, Virginia.

