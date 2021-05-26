‘Haunted and historic’: Blountville to open Deery Inn to public and paranormal investigators

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ghost enthusiasts and history buffs can unite for one night when the Deery Inn in Blountville opens for tours on June 25.

According to a press release by the Southern Research Society, the “haunted and historic” inn can be explored by amateur sleuths and professionals alike, as long as they are ages 12 and older.

Workshops will be offered on the tools of the trade and investigative methods used by the SRS team.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and all attendees must preregister.

Participation is limited to 20, and the SRS encouraged those interested to register early by contacting srshistorian@hotmail.com.

Tickets are $25 each.