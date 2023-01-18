KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — North Carolina-based nonprofit is helping build a boat in Kingsport for a Haiti mission trip.

Mission Navigation, which includes members from Kingsport, is helping out Northwest Haiti Christian Mission (NWHCM) for its trip to the Northwest tip of the upper Haitian peninsula.

Mission Navigation founder, RV Hodge, heard a missionary speak of ‘risky travels’ while in the Caribbean that required two people to operate a boat: one to steer and a second to continuously bail the incoming water, a release from the nonprofit said.

The current boat is being built in donated garage space in Kingsport from Chester Sink, a board member of the organization.

The boat will include:

Plywood panels glued together using silica-filled epoxy

Fiberglass encapsulated hull with a vinyl-like flooring thickness

Epoxy to glue the fiberglass in place for a stronger, more waterproof hold

The boat will also be painted to protect the epoxy from degrading in the UV radiation in the Caribbean, the release states.

The organization hopes to complete the boat by the end of Jan. so it can be delivered to Haiti on a cargo ship leaving at the beginning of Feb.