Harvest Festival coming to Dollywood Sept. 24

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollywood’s Fall Harvest Festival is just around the corner and will kick off Friday, September 24.

The Harvest festival features plenty of attractions for the whole family such as the Great Pumpkin LumiNights, where the park is covered with thousands of pumpkin sculptures that light up the night.

The festival will also feature some fall-time treats such as sweet potato poutine and roasted sweet potato and pumpkin corn chowder.

The festival officially begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 24.