Hartman’s Corn Maze in Mosheim designed as Tusculum Athletics logo

MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local corn maze is showing some school spirit this fall.

According to a release from Tusculum University, Hartman’s Corn Maze in Mosheim was designed using the school’s athletics logo.

The design features the pioneer head and the word “Tusculum” in the center.

The Greene County maze and hayride runs weekly on Thursdays-Sundays.

The maze opens on September 11 and runs through October 31.

Hartman’s Corn Maze also features a haunted maze, haunted hayride and zombie paintball hunting.

You can find the maze at 7941 Blue Springs Parkway in Mosheim. Click here to see the maze’s website or call 423-422-4836.