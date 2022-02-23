WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger has introduced a bill that would allow workers to sue the government if they received a COVID-19 vaccine due to a government mandate and had an adverse reaction.

The “Protecting Americans’ Medical Rights Act” would permit civil action against the federal government or any state or local government entity that imposed a vaccine mandate.

In a statement, Harshbarger said the legislation was about holding the government accountable.

“The Biden Administration’s unconstitutional mandates forced many Americans to choose between their job or getting vaccinated,” Harshbarger said. “While this is wrong and never should have happened, those forced into vaccination should have full rights to pursue legal action if they are injured. My bill — the Protecting Americans’ Medical Rights Act — is a step in the right direction towards holding this administration and our government accountable.”

The Supreme Court shot down a Biden administration rule that required employees at large businesses to be vaccinated for COVID-19. However, the court allowed a separate vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.

According to the bill, those who experience adverse health effects from the vaccine “generally have minimal and restricted compensation recourses.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cases of serious adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination are rare. Nearly 65% of the U.S. population, or just over 215 million people, are considered “fully vaccinated” with over 550 million total doses administered since the pandemic began, according to the CDC.

Harshbarger’s bill was introduced in the House on Tuesday and referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary. Seven other House Republicans have signed on as co-sponsors.