Harshbarger votes against bills to expand background checks for gun sales

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger voted against two Democratic efforts to expand background check requirements for firearms sales.

The Republican congresswoman joined most of her GOP colleagues in voting against House Resolution 8 and House Resolution 1446 on Thursday, but both measures were ultimately approved by the Democratic-controlled House.

HR 8 would prohibit private firearm transfers unless a licensed gun dealer, manufacturer, or importer first takes possession of the firearm to conduct a background check.

HR 1446 would increase the amount of time a federal firearms licensee must wait to receive a completed background check prior to transferring a gun to an unlicensed person from three to ten business days.

ICYMI, I spoke on the House floor earlier this week to oppose attempts to limit our Second Amendment rights. For me, support for the Second Amendment is personal. Watch my speech to hear about why. pic.twitter.com/Tt4ocsaMQI — Rep. Diana Harshbarger (@RepHarshbarger) March 11, 2021

Harshbarger called the bills an infringement upon law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment rights.

“I will always defend the right to bear arms for law-abiding citizens,” Harshbarger said in a statement Thursday. “Every one of our rights are predicated on our Second Amendment right to defend ourselves. That is why I voted no today on the Democrat-led bills that are nothing short of blatant gun grabs and attacks on our constitutional rights. Washington Democrats don’t understand the part of the Constitution that says our Second Amendment rights ‘shall not be infringed.’”

Harshbarger also lauded an effort by Gov. Bill Lee and state lawmakers to implement permitless carry in Tennessee.

“Thankfully, our strong leadership in Tennessee understands what Democrats in Washington don’t. Our state legislature is currently advancing legislation to strengthen Second Amendment rights by implementing permitless carry. This is the second time this week Tennessee has served as a common-sense contrast to Washington, D.C. While House Democrats on Tuesday passed a union boss handout bill that included repeals of state right-to-work laws, Tennessee’s Senate approved a right-to-work constitutional amendment. I am grateful to live in a well-run state, and folks in D.C. should take notes on how to replicate Tennessee’s success.”

The bills will now head to the Senate and even though Democrats control the chamber, they will have to find bipartisan support in order to get the 60 votes necessary to pass them.