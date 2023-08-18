JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger will hold three “Conversations with your Congresswoman” events next week.

The first will take place in Elizabethton on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Bonnie Kate Theater (115 S Sycamore St).

The next will be in Greeneville on Wednesday, Aug. 23. It will get underway at 10 a.m. in the Lyceum Theater at Walters State Community College (221 N College St).

The final event will take place in Kingsport at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 at the Kingsport Academic Village (300 W Market St).

Harshbarger will share updates from Washington, give information on how her office can assist constituents with federal agency-related issues, and answer questions, according to a release from the congresswoman’s office.

Constituents are encouraged to RSVP by email to TN01.RSVP@mail.house.gov.