WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger will hold four events next week to share updates from Washington with constituents and answer their questions.

Four “Coffee With Your Congresswoman” events will take place across the region:

Jefferson City Coffee

When: Tuesday, September 6 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Where: Jefferson City Public Library, 108 City Center Drive Jefferson City, TN 37760

Mountain City Coffee

When: Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. EST

Where: Johnson County Senior Citizen Center, 128 College Street, Mountain City, TN 37683

Blountville Coffee

When: Thursday, September 8 at 9:00 a.m. EST

Where: Ron Ramsey Agricultural Center, 140 Spurgeon Lane, Blountville, TN 37617

Seymour Coffee

When: Friday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m. EST

Where: Seymour Public Library, 137 West Macon Lane, Seymour, TN 37865

Constituents are encouraged to RSVP by emailing TN01.RSVP@mail.house.gov.