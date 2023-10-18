WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger is urging her fellow House Republicans to unite behind Jim Jordan and make him speaker of the house.

After securing the GOP nomination last week, Jordan failed to win the House speakership in separate votes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Harshbarger, who voted against ousting Kevin McCarthy as speaker, endorsed Jordan on Monday. Now, she is calling for unity among her GOP colleagues.

“It’s time for House Republicans to come together and unite behind our conference’s nominee for Speaker, Jim Jordan,” Harshbarger said in a statement Wednesday. “We need to focus on our ‘common enemy,’ which is the Biden Administration and the destructive policies they have put in place which have given us wide open borders, record inflation, and rampant crime.”

“The American People want us to take the fight to Joe Biden and the Democrats, not one another.”

Jordan needs 217 votes to become speaker. Despite there being 221 Republicans in the House, Jordan received 200 votes on Tuesday and 199 on Wednesday.

All 212 House Democrats voted for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).