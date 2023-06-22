WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger is carrying a bill to restrict what flags can be flown at federal facilities after the pride flag was recently displayed at the White House.

The One Flag For All Act, which was first introduced in the Senate by Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), would “prohibit the flying, draping, or other display of any flag other than the flag of the United States” at federal facilities, including office buildings, post offices, courthouses, military bases, and embassies.

The legislation contains exceptions for:

National League of Families POW/MIA flags

Any flag that represents the nation of a visiting diplomat

State flags outside or within a congressional member’s office

Flags that represent a unit or branch of the Armed Forces

Flags that represent a Native American tribe

Flags of the state, territory, or city in which the public building is located

American flags and a pride flag hang from the White House during a Pride Month celebration on the South Lawn, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The legislation comes after a Progress Pride Flag was hung between two U.S. flags on the White House’s South Portico for a Pride Month celebration on the South Lawn on June 10.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger

In addition to the six colored stripes found on the traditional pride flag, the Progress Pride Flag features white, pink, and light blue stripes to represent the transgender community and brown and black stripes to represent marginalized LGBTQ communities of color.

In a statement, Harshbarger said so-called “symbols of extremism” shouldn’t be flown on federal property and accused President Joe Biden of “promoting a radical gender ideology.”

“The One Flag For All Act will ensure that the only flag being honored and celebrated on government property is the American Flag,” Harshbarger said.

On Tuesday, the congresswoman tweeted a photo of the pride flag at the White House with the word “cancelled” edited over it.

The bill comes as transgender rights remain a divisive topic. Multiple state legislatures, including Tennessee’s, have passed laws banning gender-affirming care for minors. States have also restricted the ability of transgender athletes to compete on sports teams consistent with their gender identities.

Additionally, some companies and brands, like Target and Bud Light, have faced backlash for appealing to the LGBTQ community.

The Washington County Democratic Party condemned the legislation, calling it “another attempt by the Republican Party to shove LGBTQ+ people back into the closet, deprive them of visibility and humanity, and create a threatening climate for queer people in the United States.”

“Rep. Harshbarger continues her anti-LGBTQ+ crusade,” party chair Sylvain Bruni said in a release. “It’s not enough for her and Republicans to vote against our right to marry or to deprive us of access to care, they seek to erase us from public view.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

With the Senate under Democratic control, the bill is unlikely to become law.