WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger and a handful of other House Republicans are calling on the Biden administration to stop extending the moratorium on student loan payments that has been in place for two years now.

They say the Department of Education overstepped its authority when it extended the moratorium beyond what Congress initially authorized.

Harshbarger and five other Republicans are backing legislation that would prohibit the department from further extending the student loan pause, which is currently set to expire on May 1.

In March 2020, Congress passed the CARES Act, which authorized the Department of Education to pause payments and accrual of interest on student loans through Sept. 30, 2020. Since then, the department has extended the moratorium several times: twice during the Trump administration and three times under Biden.

However, according to the bill Harshbarger is co-sponsoring, those extensions were not authorized by Congress. Instead, the Department of Education said it had the authority to do so under a nearly 20-year-old law — the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003, or HEROES Act.

The legislation that Harshbarger and other Republicans are backing, dubbed the Federal Student Loan Integrity Act, accuses the secretary of education of undermining Congress and abusing the authority granted under the HEROES Act. If passed, the bill would forbid the secretary from using the HEROES Act to extend the student loan pause further.

Harshbarger argues the student loan pause is also too costly.

“Joe Biden’s student loan moratorium is already a nearly $5 billion/month burden on tax payers,” Harshbarger said in a tweet. “Canceling all debt will cripple our future generations with worse inflation than we’re facing now.”

The moratorium on student loan payments cost $98.4 billion in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, according to the Department of Education’s 2021 financial report.

The legislation was introduced in the House last week and has been referred to the Education and Labor Committee.