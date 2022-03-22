KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local veterans were honored for their service in Vietnam by Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger on Tuesday.

Harshbarger held a pinning ceremony at the Kingsport Higher Education Center for veterans by granting them a 50th anniversary Vietnam Veterans’ Era Commemoration pin. Family members of veterans who have passed away were also able to come forward and accept the pin and certificate.

In addition to Harshbarger, leadership from the Vietnam Veterans Association of America were in attendance.

“These veterans fought for our freedom, and, as we well know right now, freedom isn’t free,” Harshbarger said.

Harshbarger has presented the pins and certificates to more than 4,000 Vietnam veterans in 2022.

“We want them to know that we appreciate them and the service that they gave, and we just want to give back and honor them at this particular time,” she said.

Vietnam veterans in the First Congressional District can register to receive their pin and certificate online.