WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger congratulated Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson for winning the House speakership.

Harshbarger signaled her support in a statement Wednesday.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (photo contributed)

“I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to my friend and 56th Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson,” Harshbarger said. “Today, House Republicans elected a man of faith that will champion our conservative vision for America.”

“Speaker Johnson will work tirelessly to unite our conference, hold the Biden administration accountable, and address the many challenges facing our nation. I look forward to working with Speaker Johnson to secure our borders, rein in wasteful spending, undo the weaponization of our government, and put the interests of the American People first once more.”

Johnson was elected to the House in 2016 and was in his second term as vice chairman of the House Republican Conference. He also served on the House Judiciary Committee, Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and House Armed Services Committee.

Harshbarger, who voted against removing Kevin McCarthy as speaker, previously endorsed Jim Jordan for speaker, but Jordan failed to earn enough support from his Republican colleagues to win the gavel.

She announced her “full endorsement” of Johnson on Tuesday after House Republicans nominated him for speaker.