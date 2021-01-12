Harshbarger: Impeachment will only further the divide

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger says impeaching President Donald Trump will divide the country even further and distract Congress from more pressing issues.

The newly-elected Republican said in a statement Tuesday that she is opposed to using the 25th Amendment against the president.

Read Harshbarger’s full statement below:

“I strongly oppose invoking the 25th Amendment and impeaching the President. After the atrocities on January 6th, President Trump announced his full support for a peaceful transition of power. The calls for impeachment are at odds with Joe Biden’s call for unity and will only further the divide. Congressional Democrats have even floated the idea to wait until after Biden’s first one hundred days in office to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, showing this is nothing more than a way to score political points with their base. “These political debates are distracting from the many more pressing issues facing millions of Americans each day to which Congress should devote this time to solving, such as relief from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, skyrocketing prescription drug prices, and the opioid epidemic, to name a few. We should start focusing on solutions to the important issues effecting Americans. I sincerely wish that Nancy Pelosi exercised the same amount of urgency when Congress was trying to pass COVID relief measures.” Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN)

Harshbarger’s statement comes as the Democratic-controlled House reconvenes to approve a resolution encouraging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to declare the president unfit to serve.