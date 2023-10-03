WASHINGTON (WJHL) — U.S. representatives from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were among the 210 Republicans who voted against removing Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy was ultimately removed as speaker Tuesday in a 216–210 vote. Eight Republicans sided with Democrats to oust him.

The effort to remove the speaker was spearheaded by Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gives a press conference in Statuary Hall at the Capitol on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Both Rep. Diana Harshbarger and Rep. Morgan Griffith voted against McCarthy’s ouster.

Harshbarger issued the following statement after Thursday’s vote:

“For the first time in nearly 3 decades, the House was on a path to fund the government through individual appropriations bills. House Republicans made a promise to the American People to fight out of control government spending and the destructive agenda of the Biden administration. It is shameful that instead of keeping that promise and focusing on the issues that impact everyday Americans, we have chosen to air personal grievances and fight amongst each other. I wish that Republicans were this determined to fight against the Democrats’ disastrous policies, instead of attacking one another.” Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN)

Rep. Griffith’s office did not respond to a request for comment by Tuesday night.

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett of Knoxville and Virginia Rep. Bob Good of Lynchburg were among the eight Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy.