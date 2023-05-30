JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger and Congressman Morgan Griffith have signaled they plan to vote against a proposed national debt ceiling legislation.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced over the weekend that they had come to an “agreement in principle” that would raise the United States’s debt ceiling.

On Tuesday, News Channel 11 reached out to Harshbarger and Griffith, both of whom provided statements voicing their intent to vote “no” on the legislation.

“I’ve read the debt ceiling legislation and at first blush, I will likely vote ‘no,’ but am currently taking a longer look at it.” Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.)

“I am voting NO on passing down trillions more in debt to our children and grandchildren while giving Democrats a blank check to pay for their radical agenda, including the weaponization of federal agencies. It’s time to get our fiscal house in order and rein in wasteful spending.” Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.)

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has voiced concern that the nation could default on obligations by early June if the debt ceiling is not raised.