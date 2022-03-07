WASHINGTON (WJHL) — With gas prices rising amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. representatives from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia want to ban imports of Russian oil and increase domestic energy production.

The Biden administration has been reluctant to ban Russian oil imports as it would drive domestic gas prices even higher.

In statements to News Channel 11, both Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) and Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) criticized the administration’s domestic energy policies and called on the president to ban oil imports from Russia.

“President Biden’s anti-energy policies are costing Americans dearly. As the White House unravels the Trump-era policies that made our energy independence possible, prices at the pump continue to soar. This week, I cosponsored of the Prohibition on Imports of Russian Oil Act to prevent the Biden Administration from making America implicit in Russia’s crimes against Ukraine and reduce the expensive consequences of our reliance on foreign oil. Increasing domestic production creates jobs, lowers fuel prices, and eliminates the need to lean on our enemies- a common sense solution that Americans deserve.” Rep. Diana Harshbarger

“I support a ban on importing Russian oil and petroleum products, and I’ve called on the Biden Administration to take this step. Purchasing these products funds Putin’s war machine in Ukraine. “Unfortunately, the Biden Administration’s actions from day one to restrict domestic energy production contributed to the upward trend in gas prices before the Russian invasion and left the West vulnerable to Putin’s energy blackmail. “The war in Ukraine will drive up gas prices still further. The Administration must reverse course and lift restrictions, allowing our domestic energy sector both to provide relief to consumers here and help other countries reduce their dependence on Russian energy.” Rep. Morgan Griffith

According to AAA, the national average price for regular gas stood at about $4.07 per gallon on Monday, the highest price since July 2008. Monday’s price was up six cents from Sunday and up 46 cents from a week ago.

Johnson City’s average gas price was $3.88 per gallon on Monday, up 15 cents from yesterday and 47 cents from a month ago, according to AAA.