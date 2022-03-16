WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech before the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, Reps. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) and Morgan Griffith (R-VA) said the U.S. should do whatever it can to help Ukraine defend itself from the Russian invasion, short of a no-fly zone.

Harshbarger called the speech “authentic” and “heartfelt.” Griffith said Zelenskyy is “very brave” for “leading his people in a difficult struggle.”

During his speech, Zelenskyy repeated his request for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“The Biden administration is not going to do that, and there’s a lot of factors involved in closing the airspace, but there’s many other things we can do,” Harshbarger said.

Griffith said he is against a no-fly zone as it would put the U.S. in direct conflict with Russia, which could escalate the war. He urged the Biden administration to encourage European countries to do more to help Ukraine.

“I do think that the Biden administration should work with the Polish military to see if we can give them new airplanes so they can send their old Russian-made airplanes that the Ukrainians can fly to Ukraine,” Griffith said.

Last week, the Pentagon rejected a proposal by Poland to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, saying it could draw NATO into the conflict.

Both representatives said the U.S. should continue to help Ukraine as much as possible, including sending military and humanitarian aid.

“As the greatest nation in the world, we can’t just sit back and do nothing,” Harshbarger said. “I mean, we don’t want to provoke Russia, but we cannot sit back and do nothing and watch this.”

“I think we should look at any way that we can help them,” Griffith said.

Harshbarger and Griffith said the U.S. should have done more before the invasion began.

“I’ll tell you what they should’ve done and they should have given them the lethal aid and cut the Russian supply of oil off before they invaded,” Harshbarger said. “That’s the whole point of keeping them from doing that. Put the sanctions on them before that.”

While Griffith also said more should have been done beforehand, he evaluated the Biden administration’s response after the invasion as “fair.”

“I think if they had made it clear that the United States was going to react the way we have with the sanctions as heavy — and they did talk about it a little bit but didn’t have all the Europeans on board — and had we been energy independent still, I think the Russians would’ve thought twice about it,” Griffith said.