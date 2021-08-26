Harshbarger calls for Biden’s impeachment

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the wake of the attack that killed at least 12 U.S. service members and 60 Afghans at the Kabul airport Thursday, Rep. Diana Harshbarger is calling for the impeachment of President Joe Biden.

In a statement, the congresswoman blamed Biden for a “disastrous withdrawal” in Afghanistan and accused the president of having no plan to get Americans and allies out of the country.

“President Biden’s failure to have a well-planned conditions-based withdrawal from Afghanistan has put American troops and citizens in harm’s way and has now cost the lives of at least twelve U.S. service members,” Harshbarger said. “Today’s attacks on the Kabul airport are horrific and I’m praying for the victims and their families. This disastrous withdrawal was avoidable had President Biden had any plan whatsoever on getting Americans and our allies out. For example, Bagram Air Base should not have been abandoned before the withdrawal was completed.”

“President Biden’s mishandling of the withdrawal of our troops from Afghanistan, along with his Administration’s self-inflicted national security crisis on our southern border and his reckless spending proposals that are causing inflation and the price of goods to skyrocket, make it clear he is not fit for the responsibilities of the presidency. President Biden should be impeached.”

Military officials believe the attack outside the Kabul airport was carried out by ISIS-K, a splinter group of the terrorist group ISIS.