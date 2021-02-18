Harshbarger calls ETSU kneeling disrespectful

(WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger says the ETSU men’s basketball team is being disrespectful by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem before games.

“I am disappointed to see the ETSU basketball team take a knee during the national anthem,” the congresswoman said in a tweet Thursday night. “This is disrespectful to everyone who fought or died to protect our freedoms. We should stand proud with our hands on our hearts or saluting the flag during the anthem.”

State Rep. Scotty Campbell (R-Mountain City) also said he was disappointed by the team’s conduct.

ETSU coach Jason Shay said his team means no disrespect to the country’s flag or armed services. He said taking a knee is about shedding light on racial inequality and injustice.