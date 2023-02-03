WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger and Sen. Marsha Blackburn are calling on President Joe Biden to shoot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the U.S.

“As the Chinese spy balloon heads over Tennessee, I have three words for @JoeBiden: Shoot it down,” Blackburn said in a tweet Friday evening.

It is unclear if the balloon will pass over Tennessee.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Rep. Diana Harshbarger.

“What is Joe waiting for? An OK from the CCP?” Harshbarger tweeted, referring to the Chinese Communist Party. “Blow that balloon out of the sky.”

Other Republicans are also calling on Biden to destroy the balloon.

On Thursday, the Pentagon said it would not shoot the balloon down due to the risk of harming people on the ground.