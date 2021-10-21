Harshbarger backs bill to reverse federal change to COVID-19 antibody distribution

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger has signed onto a bill that would undo a recent change by the Biden administration on how monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 are distributed.

In September, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) began allocating antibody treatments to states based on COVID-19 cases and antibody utilization. Previously, providers were able to order antibodies directly from manufacturers. The change was necessary to ensure the consistent availability of antibody treatments amid the Delta variant surge and high demand for treatments, HHS said.

Harshbarger and 17 other representatives introduced the TREAT Act on Thursday, which would overturn the change by HHS.

The congresswoman accused the Biden administration of “playing politics with people’s lives.”

“The TREAT Act will rightly undo the Biden administration’s COVID-19 treatment rationing scheme by federal bureaucrats, and make sure Tennesseans and folks in other states have sufficient access to these effective and life-saving treatments,” Harshbarger said in a release.

A companion bill was introduced in the Senate last month by Sen. Marco Rubio and other Republicans, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn.