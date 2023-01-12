WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger has been appointed to the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The committee has jurisdiction over several matters, including telecommunications, consumer protection, food and drug safety, environmental quality, energy, as well as interstate and foreign commerce.

“From the time I was elected, I’ve worked to identify ways to best represent East Tennessee,” Harshbarger said in a statement. “The Committee on Energy and Commerce’s broad jurisdiction will afford me an opportunity to address a number of issues facing our State and Nation. With my appointment, Tennessee now has a voice.”

The second-term Republican from Kingsport will join Southwest Virginia’s Rep. Morgan Griffith on the committee.