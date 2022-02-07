Harrington resigns as Bluff City town manager

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Leadership changes continue for a small Tri-Cities town.

Monday, the Bluff City Board of Mayor and Aldermen accepted the resignation of Town Manager Ray Harrington. He cited work and family obligations in submitting his resignation.

Ray Harrington speaks to News Channel 11 after being chosen as Mayor of Bluff City in late December 2021. (Photo: WJHL)

Harrington was appointed to the part-time post in late December after resigning as Bluff City’s mayor when he moved outside town limits.

Mayor Richard Bowling will take on town manager duties in addition to leading the BMA. The town’s charter allows it, and the late Irene Wells was Mayor and Town Manager for several years prior to her death late last year.

The death of former Mayor and Town Manager Irene Wells in December 2021 has been followed by a series of changes in leadership for Bluff City. (Photo: WJHL)

Harrington became Mayor after wells died. Her death triggered a series of changes in town leadership which has left one seat on the BMA still open. Vice-Mayor Jeff Broyles said people who live in the town can apply to be appointed to the open seat to complete an unexpired term through November.