Harmony Free Will Baptist Church to donate backpacks and school supplies to area students

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — What would’ve been the 12th annual back-to-school bash has turned into a drive-thru school supplies donation at Harmony Free Will Baptist Church on July 25 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Bashes in years’ past featured inflatables and large crowds, but the church made the decision to turn the bash into a 17-inch backpack and school supply giveaway for all Carter County K-12 students, also extending the offer to Elizabethton City Schools and neighboring county school system students.

Harmony Free Will Baptist Church’s pastor, Brandon Young, said that although this year’s bash will differ, he hopes the backpack and school supplies giveaway compensate.

“We want families to know that we care about them greatly and love them dearly, and hopefully this event will provide a bit of help in a time when so many are struggling,” Young said.

The total cost of the backpacks and school supplies adds up to $11,528. Currently, the church has raised $6,788, which they used to order 1,000 backpacks. The church remains about $5,000 shy of funds needed to order the school supplies and is currently accepting donations.

Those interested in donating can stop by the church office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by calling the ministry assistant, Khristina Cardwell, at 423-297-4504.

