Harley-Davidson rally to begin Wednesday in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Harley-Davidson owners will converge on Johnson City starting Wednesday for a four-day rally.

The Hills & Hollers H.O.G. Rally will take place Wednesday through Saturday.

The event by the Harley Owners Group, the official riding club of Harley-Davidson, will include daily guided tours and self-guided rides, some of which will highlight the Southern Dozen, a series of rides that begin and end in Johnson City.

Nightly entertainment will take place at several locations, including downtown Johnson City, downtown Jonesborough, and Smith Brothers Harley-Davidson.

Organizers say more than 2,000 people have registered to attend the rally.

You can view daily event schedules below (app users, click here):

You can learn more on the rally’s Facebook page.