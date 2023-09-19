HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) — A man was killed in Harlan County, Kentucky on Monday after he was attacked by a swarm of bees, the Harlan County Coroner’s Office reports.

According to a social media post by the coroner’s office, a 59-year-old man was moving an old bag of potting soil from his porch when he was stung by bees coming from inside the bag.

The post said CPR was performed by family members, EMT staff and emergency room staff to no avail. The man was pronounced dead by the deputy coroner in the emergency room, the post states.

The coroner’s office said the man’s identity will not be released until all family can be notified.