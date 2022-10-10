WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a tour bus crash in Middle Tennessee left country musician HARDY and several others injured, the artist updated fans on his recovery over Twitter.

Michael Wilson Hardy, who goes by the stage name HARDY, was injured early in October when his tour bus was involved in a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40. HARDY, a 32-year-old passenger, and the 59-year-old bus driver were all injured.

The crash occurred as the bus was heading back from HARDY’s performance at Country Thunder Bristol.

In the video posted Sunday night, HARDY told fans that he was improving after the incident.

“Feeling a lot better, feeling much better,” he said. “Still a little banged up, but man, definitely on the upswing. And everybody in the accident is also on the upswing.”

HARDY also thanked everyone for their prayers in the days following the crash.

In addition to an update on his condition, HARDY announced three new songs were made available to listeners called “Here Lies Country Music,” “Truck Bed” and “The Mockingbird and the Crow.”