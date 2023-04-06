CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hardee’s restaurants in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia raised more than $24,000 for an area non-profit dedicated to helping foster children.

On Thursday, Hardee’s presented a check for $24,751.52 to Isaiah 117 House. The money was raised in February with the help of 20 regional Hardee’s locations.

During the month of fundraising, Hardee’s employees asked customers to round up their orders, with the proceeds going to Isaiah 117 House.

“We have been so blessed to be the recipient of this money for the last couple of years,” said Cory Payne, the Carter County Isaiah 117 House program coordinator. “And it’s really humbling to know that all of our communities in the Tri-Cities and in Northeast Tennessee support us in this way.”

Isaiah 117 House provides a place to stay for children in the foster system who are between placements.

2023 marks the third year Hardee’s has raised funds for the non-profit.