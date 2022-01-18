Hard Rock to hold meetings on employment opportunities

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock officials will hold meetings next month about employment opportunities at its future Bristol casino and resort.

Those interested in working at Hard Rock Bristol can attend a 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. meeting on Feb. 5 at the Foundation Event Facility on State Street.

Hard Rock plans to open a temporary casino later in 2022 as work continues on the permanent casino at the former Bristol Mall site.

There will also be a meeting with area vendors to learn more about how they can work with the casino and resort. That meeting will take place on Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. at the Foundation Event Facility.